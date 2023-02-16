Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is known for his work in ‘Paatal Lok, ‘Stree, ‘Bhediya and ‘TVF Pitchers, essayed “by far the most difficult” character in the upcoming crime-thriller series titled ‘Rana Naidu, which also stars Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.

Abhishek recently told the media, “It is by far the most difficult character I have attempted. It was way out of my comfort zone. Lately, I have done all the UPites and North Indian characters, which made people think I am from Kanpur or Allahabad. But I was looking for something that challenged me more. And I think, whenever you have to get to some kind of diction or like an accent which is not very familiar to you, I think you start thinking about it more. So, to do that was the most challenging part for me.”

He added, “You will see how messed up my character is when you see the show.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be also seen in ‘Stree 2’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and ‘Apurva’.

