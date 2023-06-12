ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Banerjee wraps up 'Section 84' shoot, says 'Aaj khush toh bahut hoon main'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has worked in various web shows and films such as ‘Stree’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Patal Lok’, and most recently the crime drama show ‘Rana Naidu’, has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film ‘Section 84’, where the actor will be sharing the big screen with veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to social media, the actor spoke of his fellow co-star Amitabh Bachchan and referred to his experience of working with Big B as the equivalent of going to acting school.

He posted a picture on his Instagram and captioned it in Hindi: “I’m very happy today. I learnt so many important life lessons just by spending few days on set with you sir and finally I can say I went to an acting school.”

Banerjee has also worked as a casting director in various films and shows, such as ‘Gabbar Is Back’, ‘The Sky is Pink’ and shows such as ‘Panchayat’ and ‘Mirzapur’.

‘Section 84’, a courtroom drama,is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Nimrat Kaur and Diana Penty.

In addition to ‘Section 84’, the actor also has ‘Stree 2’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Apruva’ in the pipeline.

