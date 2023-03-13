ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Bhalerao plays Inspector Malvade in ‘Rana Naidu’

Actor Abhishek Bhalerao known for his work in ‘Chopsticks’, ‘Little Things’, ‘Masaba Masaba’, ‘Class of 83’, among others is currently seen as Inspector Malvade in the web show ‘Rana Naidu’.

Talking about his role Abhishek said: “I am playing the character of a cop called Inspector Malvade in ‘Rana Naidu’ and he is the most trusted cop in the eyes of his senior officer. The senior officer prefers this cop alongside him wherever he goes for investigation.”

Sharing about how he landed into this role he said: “I have played the role of a cop many times before but everytime I played a cop, it has always been different from the other times, as per the given context of the scenes. My character Inspector Malvade is way different than any cop I had ever played before and I received a lot of help during the audition itself to understand this character so I played it well and landed this role.”

Describing his working experience with Daggunati Venkatesh he shares: “I only got a chance to work with Venkatesh garu and he is so amazing at what he does. I was observing how he kept adding more nuances and mannerisms to his character so masterfully as we kept performing the scene and it just kept growing from there. It was more like an acting workshop where I was getting a chance to act with him and even get paid for the same.”

Sharing about the USP of the show he said: “It’s been years people have been willing to see the amazing superstars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh sir and these two are sharing screen together and now with this series their wish is getting fulfilled. It is delightful to watch them share screen and do what they are best known for.”

It is the Indian adaptation of the American series ‘Ray Donovan’, and is created by Karan Anshuman. The series stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, and Surveen Chawla.

