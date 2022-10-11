ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek goes down memory lane, talks about Big B visiting sets of his debut film

On the 80th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan remincised how the legendary actor visited Kamalistan Studios during the screen test of his debut film to help him for the rehearsals of lines from the movie.

Abhishek made his film debut in 2000 with ‘Refugee’ opposite Kareena Kapoor. During a candid conversation with his father on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, he recalled: “You must be remembering how during the screen test of my first film you came to Kamalistan Studios to help me in the rehearsals of my lines.”

Later he also added that he would read the best script of his life. He said: “I am going to read the best script of my life today.” This brought tears in the eyes of Big B and Jaya.

Jaya also shared a few memories from his past and also asked him about the time he would like to go back in his life. Big B was also seen getting emotional while going back to his early days of life.”

Abhishek also posted on his Instagram handle about the special birthday celebration on the sets of the show. “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace,” he said.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



