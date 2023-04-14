ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Abhishek Malik, who recently entered the show, has surprised his wife and stylist Suhani Chaudhary with this lovely luxurious gift: car worth Rs 37 lakhs.

He said: “I really felt amazing when I got the keys of my car as I wanted to buy this car for a very long time. Actually, my wife, Suhani and I wanted to upgrade our car, so after randomly discussing with her without hinting that I will actually purchase it, I bought it. In fact, it was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with a car, and honestly, the expression on her face was worth it all.”

Abhishek made his acting debut with ‘Chhal- Sheh Aur Maat’ and is best known for portraying Harshad Saxena in ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’, Rohan Srivastav in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, and Rohan Sippy in ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. He also participated in MTV ‘Splitsvilla 7’.

He added that he is planning to take his co-actors from the show for a long drive in his new car.

“I am also planning to go on a long drive with my ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family, because in such a short span of time we have become really good friends. And just like every Mumbaikar, we are planning to go to Lonavala. The fans of the show have been very kind to me, and I hope they continue to shower their love on us,” he added.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

