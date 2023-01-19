ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Hero Gayab Mode On’ actor Abhishek Nigam, who has replaced Sheezan Khan in the show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’, talks about playing Alibaba in a distinct way from what has been portrayed by Sheezan.

He says: “The character of Ali has always been a fan favourite and I will do my best to bring justice to the character by continuing the legacy that has been established. I feel responsible to be bringing a new energy and dimension to the role.”

Abhishek, who was also seen in the movie ‘Panipat’, adds further about the similarities and differences in old and new Alibaba.

“The new Ali has newer ways, however, his love towards his people is still the same. His love, nature and internal emotions are the same and now he has own ways to overcome the problems. I can’t wait for audiences to see him in action. I am looking forward to continuing Ali’s story.”

He has also shared his new look and the promo of the show on his Instagram handle. Abhishek wrote in the caption: “Bass apka pyaar aur dua chahiye! (Only need your love and prayers) Alibaba’s strength lies in his resilience. I am getting associated with the cast of, Alibaba: Ek Andaz Andekha Chapter 2 as Alibaba. I know the show has received love in abundance.”

“As an artist my first duty will always be towards the viewers, then those who have put their blood and sweat behind the screen. This is huge and I’ll try to keep my focus on ensuring to keep them entertained through my portrayal of this iconic character,” adds Abhishek.

However, many social media users have reacted and mentioned that they are missing Sheezan in the show. ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230119-120402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pia Bajpiee finds herself in a powerful role in ‘Lost’

    Naveen Polishetty lends his voice for Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Mishan Impossible’

    Divya Agarwal talks about her multifaceted character in ‘Cartel’

    Laxman’s cartoons inspired ‘Mandela’ story, says National Award winner Madonne Ashwin