Sayantani Ghosh and Abhishek Nigam, who play SimSim and Ali in the show ‘Alibaba – Ek Andaaz: Chapter 2’ share a special bond on the sets… While their characters are mostly locking horns in the show, in reality, they are best friends.

Opening up about their bond, Sayantani said: “Abhishek and I hit it off well. He was seamless when he transitioned into the role of Ali and it was a delight to watch. Whenever we’re shooting on set together, the energy is extremely fun.”

“Being his senior colleague Abhishek looks up to me, at times, he comes to me for advice on the show and we have some lovely conversations around it. If you follow us on social media, you will see that we love posting stories and making reels together. Abhishek has really grown as an artist and I am incredibly proud of his journey,” she added.

Abhishek also said that Sayantani was the first person he met on set.

“She was incredibly warm and so supportive. I look up to her since she is an actor with so much experience. She has taught me how to improvise and add nuances that help me build my character on the show.

“We often sit and have lunch together on set; she will share with me little candies that she carries around with her and I’ll share whatever I have made for that day,” he concluded.

‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

