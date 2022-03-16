ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Rawat: Heart of a father is a masterpiece of nature

By NewsWire
Actor Abhishek Rawat, who is currently playing the lead character of Manav Bajpayee in the show ‘Kaamnaa’ has gained much appreciation for his role as a father.

Talking about the same and his character, Abhishek says: “I relate to the character of Manav as it comes naturally to me as I am father too in real life. I believe that a heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature. Fathers often come out as the rock solid strong personalities of the family.

“But little does anyone know that when it comes to their children, they become vulnerable, Just like my character Manav who tries to keep his son happy and does every possible thing to cheer him up.”

In the show, Manav has to take the responsibility of his son after his mother has left him. As a caring father, he tries to do everything to keep his son happy.

Abhishek adds: “Under the circumstances he is going through, he still puts on a smile as he takes up the role of being both a father and mother to Yatharth. He becomes a kid around him. I agree being a doting father is not an easy task, but I give my best be it in reel or real life.”

‘Kaamnaa’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

