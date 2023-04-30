Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently complimented his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her work in the recently released Mani Ratnam directorial ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ on his Twitter.

However, one Internet user asked Abhishek to let Aishwarya sign more films on AB’s tweet. Abhishek, who is known for his sense of humour didn’t leave a chance to school the user.

Lavishing praise on his wife, Abhishek had tweeted, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”

Replying to the same, the Internet user wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.”

Abhishek, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’, responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Abhishek is quite active on Twitter and takes a very dim view of things when someone crosses a line.

20230430-133005