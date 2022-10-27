ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek returns to kill as 'J' in 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2'

The trailer of the second season of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ is packed with action and thrill.

The trailer gives a sneak peek of the upcoming season with Abhishek Bachchan’s character of ‘J’ returning to eliminate his remaining targets.

But, what makes the trailer interesting is the entry of a new character played by ‘Pitchers’ fame Naveen Kasturia. Naveen’s character is the one who brings out the darkness of Abhishek’s character of Avinash and is the reason the latter feels he overlaps with his split personality of J.

The trailer is generously peppered with high-octane action in the form of chase sequences and face-off as Kabir Sawant (played by Amit Sadh) goes all out to catch hold of J and his actions.

The second season of the psychological thriller will also see Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher and child artiste Ivana Kaur reprising their roles.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season.

20221027-153204

