INDIA

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

NewsWire
0
0

Senior sports journalist, Abhishek Tripathi has been elected unopposed as the president of the Delhi Sports Journalists Association (DSJA), here on Monday.

According to the three trustees of DSJA, Rajendra Sajwan, Vipin Bahuguna and Rajesh Rai, the members of the DSJA met on July 6 and again on July 10 and named the new office bearers.

The term of the new office bearers will be three years.

Other members appointed are Hemant Rastogi and Vinay Yadav as Vice-Presidents, Sabi Hussain as General Secretary, Shantanu Srivastava as Joint Secretary and Roshan Jha as Treasurer.

Vipul Kashyap and Jayant were named as members of the executive committee.

2023071037094

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WPL 2023: Tara Norris takes first five-wicket haul of the tournament...

    Successful evacuation from Ukraine to have positive impact on polls: Shah

    GMDA, NGO join hands to revive Sikanderpur water body

    Telangana man climbs on tree to avoid getting vaccinated