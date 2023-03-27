ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abhishek Singh, Harrdy Sandhu team up for song ‘Yaad Aati Hai’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Bijlee Bijlee’ hitmaker Harrdy Sandhu has teamed up with IAS officer-actor Abhishek Singh of ‘Delhi Crime 2’ fame for the soul stirring ‘Yaad Aati Hai’.

The song will also feature Asmita Sood.

Talking about the song, Harrdy Sandhu said: “Yaad Aati Hai is a tale about love and longing that will move every listener. I am very excited as this track marks my first collaboration with Abhishek Singh who is nothing less than a brother to me. Although it is a simple song, I am confident it will resonate with the audience because the lyrics are very deep and impactful.”

An excited Abhishek shared: “It’s great to be a part of such a melodious song – ‘Yaad Aati Hai’. This is the fifth music video that I am a part of and I am truly thrilled with the entire experience! Harrdy is like my brother and collaborating with him has been nothing short of amazing. We are absolutely confident that this soulful composition and the video rendition will be loved and cherished by music lovers all over the world. This video is a tribute to those police officers who have lost their dear ones in the line of duty.”

The song is available to stream on YouTube.

20230327-183405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sawant govt in a fix as Goa rallies around the cry...

    Why Anil Kapoor loves working in ensemble projects

    Second look of Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ released

    PocketFM plans expansion of operations