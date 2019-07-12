Abhishek Verma wants to work with Niti Taylor again

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Telly stars Niti Taylor and Abhishek Verma are currently being lauded for their “fresh chemistry” in the video of the new song “Cappuccino”.

Abhishek says he would love to team up with the “Ishqbaaaz” actress once again.

“It was great working with Niti Taylor. I have never worked with her before. I had always heard that she is a great actor and she has done amazing work. We met on the sets, but it did not feel like we had never worked before,” Abhishek told IANS.

“We had great chemistry, it was very natural. I think we both connected because we have the same level of madness,” he quipped.

“It was a lot of fun and effortless. I would love to work with her again,” said the “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein” actor.

“Cappuccino” is a young and peppy song composed by Sourav Roy, sung by R Naaz and written by Kumaar.

–IANS

nn/vnc