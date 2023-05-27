INDIA

Abhishek’s convoy attack: Kurmi leaders warn of wider agitation in case of police action

Kolkata, May 27 IANS) Kurmi leaders agitating in West Bengal demanding Scheduled Tribe status on Saturday threatened to go for a bigger movement in case there is any stringent police action against the members of the community or their leaders over the attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday evening.

Reacting to a comment made by state minister Birbaha Hansda that she would see it through to the end and will not spare anyone involved in the attack, Kurmi leader Ajit Mahato said on Saturday that if the administration tris to create an ambience of terror by arresting people from the community, there will be retaliation on their part as well.

‘What happened on Friday evening was unfortunate. But none of our people were involved in the attack. Deliberately the names of Kurmi community members are being dragged in the matter. If the police try to create an ambience of terror, we will not remain silent. We will also prepare ourselves accordingly,’ Mahato said.

Another Kurmi leader, Suman Mahato, went a step further and threatened mass agitation by the members of the community during the Chief Minister’s visits to the tribal-dominated pockets of the state in case of repressive police action.

‘We have been protesting in support of our demand peacefully since the beginning. None of us were involved in Friday’s incident. There is a deep-rooted controversy behind dragging the name of the community in this matter. If necessary, we will stage a massive demonstration in front of the Chief Minister in support of our demands,’ he said.

Already four persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy. However, the police are yet to disclose their identity.

The offenders have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 307 (attempt to murder). Charges have also been framed under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, since the rear glass of the vehicle of Birbaha Hansda was completely smashed.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee has claimed that during the attack, he could hear the slogan ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

‘I demand a statement from the Kurmi community leaders in the matter within the next 48 hours. Otherwise I will consider that they were involved in the attack,’ he said.

20230527-161403

