INDIA

ABHM lodges complaint against Swami Prasad Maurya

NewsWire
0
0

The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has submitted a complaint to the Hazratganj police against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, demanding action for the latter’s remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

In a letter, Rishi Kumar Trivedi, state president of ABHM, has said that Maurya’s statement criticising the Hindu scripture and demanding a ban on it, has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus.

The ABHM spokesman Shishir Chaturvedi said that the statement was an attempt to divide people on caste basis and create disharmony in society.

The ABHM leaders have urged the police to lodge a FIR against the SP leader and initiate appropriate action against him.

20230123-144805

