Abid does a Ganguly, hits consecutive Test tons

Karachi, Dec 21 (IANS) Pakistan opener Abid Ali achieved a milestone on Saturday as he joined the elite club of batsmen who have slammed tons in consecutive matches in their first two Tests.

Abid hit his century on the third day of the second match against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium here as he swept off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two runs. Earlier, he had played a 109-run knock in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi — his debut Test.

With the ton, Abid became the ninth batsman and the first Pakistani in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat of consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests.

India’s Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984 while Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are among the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

–IANS

kk/bg