ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Abida Parveen: ‘Music heals and brings people together’

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary Pakistani Sufi singer Abida Parveen, who has rendered her voice to songs like ‘Chhaap Tilak’, ‘Pardadari’ and ‘Tu Jhoom’ from ‘Coke Studio’ season 14, feels that music heals and connects people. It acts as the common ground for people across demographics.

The veteran singer, who is revered as the ‘Queen of Qawalis, Ghazals and Kafis’ and has been a part of many music reality shows in the capacity of a judge, is all set to perform in Dubai for a special concert on December 9, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Talking about the event, Abida Parveen stated: “UAE audiences have always been warm towards me and I am looking forward to performing for them. Music is the only way that heals and brings people together, breaking all barriers. I hope to make new memories and cherish old ones through my music, which is much needed after these past few years.”

The special concert is organised by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar. The tickets for the concert are available through coca-cola-arena.com and Platinumlist.

20221112-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gursimran Khamba: Had to beg restaurants to give us space to...

    Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce

    Anticipation rises among ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ viewers for upcoming nominations

    Kamakshi Rai on her debut indie music video ‘Thodi Si Dua’