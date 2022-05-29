Abigail Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia and Donald Sutherland are on-board for the courtroom drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ helmed by Michelle Danner, with production underway in New Jersey, reports ‘Deadline’.

‘Deadline’ states that the film, written by J. Craig Stiles and George Kolber, tells the true story of Trish Weir, who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation.

Wilson is set to play Lawrence Turoff, the country prosecutor that convinces Trish to testify and helps her bring her aggressor to justice, with Garcia as public defender Alvin Moore, who takes on Miranda’s case, and Sutherland as Judge Wren, who convicts Miranda for the rape of Weir. Danner and Kolber are producing alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri.

The production company involved is Navesink River Productions. Talking about the project, Danner said in a statement accessed by ‘Deadline’: “The first time I read George Kolber’s riveting script and learned about Trish’s experience, it moved and inspired me. aMiranda’s Victim’ puts us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and and a national movement for civil liberties.”

‘Miranda’s Victim’ is Danner’s seventh directorial project, and comes on the heels of her action-thriller ‘The Runner’, about a troubled teen forced by police to go undercover to expose a dangerous drug kingpin. Starring Edouard Philipponnat, Cameron Douglas, Elisabeth Rahm, Eric Balfour and Nadji Jeter, the film has enjoyed a successful run on the festival circuit and is slated for release this year.

Additional feature credits include 2006’s ‘How to Go Out on a Date in Queens’, starring Jason Alexander, Ron Perlman and Enrique Murciano; the 2012 psychological thriller ‘Hello Herman’, starring Norman Reedus; and the 2016 comedy ‘The Bandit Hound’, with Judd Nelson, Lou Ferrigno, Catherine Bell and Joe Flannigan.

Danner is also a renowned acting teacher who co-founded both the Edgemar Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory. Her list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth MacFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union and Zooey Deschanel.

