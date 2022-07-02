Celebrated Bengali actor Abir Chatterjee who marked his debut in Hindi show with ‘Avrodh 2’ says an actor like him can have a career in the Bengali film industry and simultaneously expand his presence in the Hindi entertainment space because of OTT shows.

Admitting that casting plays an important part in an actor’s career, Chatterjee explained how one does not have to shift base completely to work in different regional languages.

In conversation with IANS, Chatterjee said: “When it comes to Bollywood or Hindi entertainment industry, by and large, we tend to think that we have to shift our base from Kolkata to Mumbai to get a good project. But I think now with OTT everything has changed, including the casting process as well.”

He elaborated: “I, for instance, have always been a fan of Hindi cinema and wanted to work in Hindi entertainment. But I have started working in Bengal and for the last 13 years, I have built my career and achieved a fair amount of visibility with my work.

“This, opened more doors of opportunity in Hindi for me. OTT is giving chance to many talents where region and language are certainly not the barriers. Like the way we audience are consuming content across the globe in any language with subtitles, actors are also finding visibility in every region. I am loving this process.”

Chatterjee has played a pivotal part in the multi-starrer web series ‘Avrodh 2’ and shared screen space with Mohan Agashe, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, Sanjay Suri among others.

Born and brought up in Kolkata (his parents are prominent theatre artistes Falguni and Rumki Chatterjee), Abir Chatterjee became a celebrated actor after his performance as the fictional detective — Byomkesh Bakshi.

Asked about his next step in entering Bollywood, Chatterjee said: “As my parents are performing artistes, and I have grown up watching theatre, cinema, stage performance so much that it holds a different kind of dedicated professionals for me. I do not differentiate between Hindi and Bengali cinema. For us, acting is worshipping.”

He concluded by noting: “My father Falguni Chatterjee has just made his OTT debut! Much as I would love to be a part of a big-budget Bollywood film, I still constantly upgrade my skills and craft. At the end of the day, our craft speaks, not our stardom.”

