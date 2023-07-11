INDIA

Abortion restrictions eased in Australia

Medical abortions will be made more accessible in Australia after the medical regulator on Tuesday announced the easing of restrictions.

Under the changes, announced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) , prescribers and chemists dispensing MS-2 Step will no longer require special certification or registration to do so, reports Xinhua news agency.

It means that the medicine, which is used to terminate a pregnancy up to nine weeks of gestation, will be able to be prescribed by all general practitioners (GPs).

Only 10 per cent of GPs in Australia and 30 pe rcent of pharmacists were specially registered to dispense MS-2 Step, significantly restricting access to the drug.

A representative group the Royal Australian College of GPs said the changes were a logical step but warned it would take time to boost the number of prescribers of MS-2 Step.

Abortion law in Australia varies across states and territories.

It is legal in all states and territories under certain circumstances, and must be done by a registered medical professional.

In most states and territories, it is illegal to protest within 150 metres of a clinic or service that provides abortions.

