HEALTHWORLD

About 40% of Japan’s population have infection-derived Covid antibody

NewsWire
0
0

Japan’s Health Ministry has found that about 40 per cent of people as of last month had a type of coronavirus antibody which can only be acquired through infection, local media reported on Friday.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the Ministry found the antibody in 42.3 per cent of the blood samples taken from 13,121 individuals between 16 and 69 in late February, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figure was up approximately 14 percentage points from the previous survey in November when the nation was hit by the eighth wave of infections.

By age group, people aged 16 to 19 had the highest ratio at 62.2 per cent, while the figure was as low as 28.3 per cent among those in their 60s.

Japan’s antibody prevalence rate remains lower than those of other Western countries, Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and chair of the health ministry’s advisory panel, was quoted as saying.

There is a need to continue tracking relevant data as Japan’s relatively low figure could affect its future infection situation, the expert added.

20230324-135002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zambia heightens Covid-19 preventive measures ahead of AU meetings

    Bird flu endangers penguin colony in South Africa: Media

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 165.2mn

    Africa’s Covid-19 cases pass 11.57 mn: Africa CDC