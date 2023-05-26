INDIA

About 4,000 devotees leave from Jammu to attend Kheer Bhawani Mela

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, K.K. Sidha, on Friday flagged off a fleet of 125 buses with 4,000 devotees on board, majority of them Kashmir Pandits, from Nagrota to attend the Kheer Bhawani Mela celebrated every year at Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine Tulmulla at Ganderbal in Kashmir.

The yatris will visit the prominent temples in the district and on May 28 on the eve of Jesth Ashtami shall participate in the annual Hawan and Mela at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple Tulmulla (Ganderbal).

“The Divisional Administration Kashmir and the Deputy Commissioners of the Kashmir Division have made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable and safe stay of the yatries with adequate lodging, boarding, medical and other allied arrangements of sanitation and hygiene,” an official statement said.

“Nodal officers have been designated for each purpose for the smooth coordination and monitoring of the yatra. The Kashmiri Pandits staying in Kashmir are also being facilitated by the respective district administrations for participation in the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela,” it added.

20230526-204004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at LoC

    Mewati gang members arrested in Delhi for ATM theft using ingenious...

    Nawazuddin to celebrate b’day for the 7th time at Cannes

    Sustainability to the forefront at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week