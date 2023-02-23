ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘About My Father’ trailer adds an Italian twist to an all-American family

The trailer of the Robert De Niro starrer comedy film ‘About My Father’ was unveiled recently. The film is based on the life of the popular comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, and promises to be a hilarious and heartwarming tribute to different cultures and experiences as told through the eyes of Maniscalco as he stars in the film as De Niro’s son.

The trailer shows Sebastian Maniscalco taking his father to meet the family of his love interest on the occasion of the U.S. Independence Day. As the two families meet, comedy ensues with De Niro’s character pulling off antics one after the other.

The differences between the two families come to an amusing crash as the estranged father-son duo add a fun Italian twist to the all-American family.

The film, which also stars Kim Cattrall and Leslie Bibb, has been helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVR Pictures.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR Pictures said: “The idea is to leave audiences reeling with a wholesome and memorable experience every single time! About My Father is one such film that is sure to make our audiences hearty and happy. In fact, interestingly, Robert De Niro himself is extremely selective about the projects he chooses to associate with. So we are excited to see him raise the benchmark yet again with this film. With this movie, we are looking forward to cementing our association (with Lionsgate) deeper and stronger.”

‘About My Father’ will chronicle Maniscalco’s rise from humble beginnings in a working-class Italian-American family to becoming one of the most successful comedians in the world. Along the way, the film will explore themes of family, identity, and the immigrant experience.

The film is set to hit the big screens on May 26, 2023.

