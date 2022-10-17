Conveniently located just steps from the upcoming new Bristol LRT station, Above Condos is a stunning new community by RioCan Living and Marlin Spring. Above Condos surrounds you with modern refinement, in two captivating towers of 23 and 17 storeys each. Living in one of the 577 exceptionally appointed suites, you’ll enjoy access to the community’s many elevated amenities. Since Above Condos is just minutes from Mississauga’s downtown core, it offers an extraordinarily connected lifestyle, effortlessly close to the city’s renowned shopping and dining experiences. At Mississauga City Centre, you can explore a fantastic array of the latest fashions and diverse cuisines in Square One Shopping Centre, as well as a top entertainment and cultural events.

Above Condos’ location at Bristol Rd. and Hurontario St. also puts you close to some of Mississauga’s premier green spaces and vast parks. Acres of serene natural beauty await, offering picture-perfect spots for picnicking, hiking, biking and more.

This community is also a commuter’s paradise, being just minutes from the City Centre Transit Terminal and GO Transit. From there it’s an easy ride into downtown Toronto or west along the Lakeshore Go train route. If you drive, you can easily reach Highways 401, 403, 407 and 410.

The Hurontario LRT Line is what brings easy commuting to Above Condos. Offering 25 new stations spread over 19 kilometres, the LRT promises to provide 60% faster travel times than currently available.

With the new Bristol Station located next to Above Condos, you’re conveniently connected with the Eglinton LRT line, 54 bus routes, three TTC subway stations and multiple GO lines.



Above Condos is an ideal community for a diverse range of residents – if you have children you’ll find it amenable to ensuring they get an excellent education. Connecting with the region’s wide selection of top-tier schools is easier than ever at Above Condos. These lauded centres of learning offer many different disciplines to ensure students can get ahead.



Even though Above Condos is superbly connected to the entire GTA and all its excitement, coming home is equally enticing. It’s like a breath of fresh air. From the moment you walk into the expansive lobby, you’re immersed in interior design that thrills. Soaring ceilings, bright natural materials and quiet, welcoming gathering spots encourage you to slow down and admire the ambiance.



Whether meeting with a friend before an evening out or simply taking a break to scroll through your social media feed, Above Condos’ lobby lounge welcomes you with the perfect balance of calming natural energy and dynamic modern flair. For those looking for a great place to get into the flow of personal or work projects, the green plants and open, airy design of Above Condos’ co-working space make an ideal environment for creative thinking. At Above Condos, there’s no need for a gym membership, as the fitness centre is fully outfitted with the latest cardio and weights equipment. And, as part of your recovery routine after your workout, you can retreat to the amazing café lounge.

Inside your suite, you’ll appreciate the curated selection of features and finishes, including 9-foot smooth ceilings, contemporary built-in appliances, designer-curated quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, designer-selected light fixtures, and individual smart locks that enable keyless, secure suite entry.

RioCan Living and Marlin Spring are thrilled to be participating in the incredible growth of Mississauga.

By enhancing its world-class infrastructure, Mississauga is working towards achieving its Strategic Plan (2009) goal to be a “global city for creativity and innovation” by cultivating creative and innovative businesses. Collaborating to bring the vision of Above Condos to Mississauga, RioCan Living and Marlin Spring are two of the GTA’s most prestigious builders. RioCan Living helps shape the places Canadians want to live. RioCan believes in building a community from the ground up takes more than bricks and mortar – it takes people, and they keep people at the centre of everything they do.



Marlin Spring is a fully integrated, award-winning real estate company. Its mission is to deliver exceptional real estate value to all its stakeholders, and it brings fresh, innovative and vibrant energy to residential real estate. For more information on Above Condos, please visit abovecondos.com