The Additional Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that above normal temperatures are prevailing in parts of North-West and Eastern India.

ADG Anand Sharma told the media that the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Western Madhya Pradesh are experencing above normal temperatures.

He further said that Delhi experienced 8-degree Celsius above normal temperature on Thursday with the maximum temperature reaching 33.2-degree Celsius.

Sharma told the media that regions around Delhi and in North-West India are experiencing 5-6-degree more temperature than normal. He added that the trend is expected to continue.

Due to Western disturbances, slight fall in temperature is expected in the region on March 1 and March 2.

–IANS

awd/arm