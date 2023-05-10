INDIA

ABP/C-Voter survey predicts close contest in Mumbai-Karnataka

NewsWire
0
0

After the conclusion of the Assembly elections in Karnataka on Wednesday, the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll projected a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Mumbai-Karnataka region that sends 50 legislators to the 224-member state Assembly.

The survey findings indicate that BJP is projected to win 26 seats (projected range of 24-28) in the region, down from 30 it won in 2018, while the Congress is expected to win 24 seats (projected range of 22-26), seven morte than its 2018 tally of 17, according to the ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll.

According to the survey, the BJP is projected to secure 43.4 per cent vote share in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, marginally lower than its 2018 share of 44 per cent. For the Congress, the data predicted a vote share of 43.8 per cent, an upswing of 4.8 per cent from its 2018 share of 39 per cent.

20230510-225404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Rangbaaz 3’ trailer charts journey of gangster-politician Haroon Shah Ali Baig

    China’s special recruitment drive for Tibetans amid border standoff

    Operation on to rescue Telangana man stuck under rocks

    Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: ‘You get to bend the rules,...