A 26-year-old accused who had been on the run since beating a man to death in Delhi last year, was finally apprehended in Madhya Pradesh, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay alias Hariya, a resident of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

In April 2022, Ajay along with others had beaten the man to death in Delhi’s Bindapur area.

“During investigation about a month ago, specific inputs were received regarding Ajay, who had been declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by a Dwarka court,” said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On the basis of technical surveillance, he was located and traced at all his possible hideouts in Delhi, Jhansi and Tikamgarh.

“Many raids were conducted to nab him but he managed to escape each time. On April 30, his location was zeroed down to Tikamgarh and a police team was dispatched to nab him,” said Vardhan.

On seeing the team, Ajay again tried to escape but was apprehended after a brief chase, said the DCP.

On interrogation, he disclosed that after the murder he fled from his house and kept on changing address frequently to evade arrest.

The official said that Ajay was also found to be involved in four other cases of murder and Arms Act.

