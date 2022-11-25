Delhi Police has nabbed a 29 year-old wanted man, who was absconding in a triple murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura that took place in 2021, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. He was apprehended from from the Daryaganj area of the national capital.

According to Shweta Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central district, on November 25, specific inputs were received that a criminal wanted in triple murder case of Mathura has been frequently visiting the area.

Acting on the specific inputs, a trap was laid and the accused was apprehended. Police said that they have also recovered a country-made pistol along with one bullet from the possession of the accused on the spot.

On questioning, the accused disclosed his involvement in gruesome triple murder case of Mathura wherein a woman and her two children (aged 6 and 8) were mercilessly killed by Ravi and his associates Yashpal, Ajay and Arvind on Yamuna Expressway.

On November 2, 2021, one Ajay had contacted Ravi and asked him to come to Najafgarh to ferry the family of his ‘Ustad’ Yashpal to Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused came to Delhi in the night and Ajay, Arvind, Yashpal, Karishma, Suryansh (8) and Divyansh (6) boarded the vehicle for Firozabad. Karishma was the wife of Yashpal and the children were from her previous marriage.

When the vehicle reached Palwal in Haryana, all the men consumed alcohol and after that, Arvind smothered Karishma while Ajay smothered both the children.

Thereafter, the bodies were dumped on Yamuna Expressway.

Police said that Ajay, Arvind and Yashpal have already been arrested while Ravi was absconding for the last one year

