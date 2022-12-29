A 38-year-old national level wrestler turned criminal, who was evading arrest for the last three years in a rape, kidnapping and POCSO Act case of 2019 was nabbed by the Delhi police’s Crime Branch.

The accused, Naresh Sehrawat alias Sonu aka Pahalwan, after polishing his grappling skills in the wrestling arena as a national player, entered the world of crime in 2006 by committing a murder. Thereafter, he kept engaging in criminal activities, ranging from the Arms Act, attempt to murder to MCOCA, said an official.

In August 2019, a kidnapping case was registered in Delhi against Naresh and his brother-in-law Manjeet for kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her. Manjeet was arrested in 2019 but Naresh was absconding. He was also declared a ‘proclaimed offender’ by a local court.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), with the help of electronic surveillance and manual intelligence, Naresh was traced to Najafgarh area. When the police team conducted a raid, he showed his wrestling skills and tried to escape but was apprehended.

Naresh had participated in many wrestling championships at the National Level. Olympian Sushil Kumar was his ‘Akhara’ mate at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi and they were in frequent touch.

In 2005-2006, Naresh joined hands with gangster and contract killer Amit alias Babloo, a resident of Ghoga village in Delhi.

“In 2006, Naresh along with Amit, Surender alias Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others took supari (contract killing money) for Jai Prakash and brutally murdered him in broad daylight. He was booked in the murder case registered at Bawana police station,” said the Special CP.

“Keeping in view his criminal activities and close association with gangsters Amit, Nitu Daboda, Sandeep, Gurbachan and others, he was booked in a MCOCA case registered in 2009 at Narela police station,” said the official.

In 2012, Naresh escaped from judicial custody during a visit to the DDU hospital, while he was behind the bars in a murder case.

