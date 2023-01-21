One of the main accused in the PSI recruitment scandal in Karnataka, Rudragouda Patil, who is allegedly absconding from authorities, released a video on Saturday announcing that he is ready to contest in upcoming assembly elections.

“I am not absconding. This is false news and no one should get concerned. I will appear soon before you to carry out your service,” accused Rudragouda Patil stated in the video.

The seven minute video, which has been shot in an undisclosed location, has gone viral on social media. “If people want, I will become a candidate from Afjalpur constituency and contest elections,” he stated.

“I have been framed in the PSI recruitment scandal. The officers have fixed me following the political pressure. The conspiracy has been hatched by few who do not want me or my brother to grow politically,” Rudragouda Patil explained.

“We will not be scared, even if we are framed in another 10 similar cases. I am not absconding. Media are reporting what is being fed to them. I have not run away from any officer. I have respect for the law of this land. The officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have inquired with me from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. I gave complete cooperation for the investigation on Thursday,” he maintained.

“When I left home, the news was planted that I had pushed a CID officer and ran away,” he said.

“The media is making false reports. I have not run away anywhere and there is no need to be scared. Don’t listen to any news in this regard. In spite of difficulties, I will continue my service to the people. I have not claimed earlier anywhere regarding contesting elections. Today I am talking about it. If the people of the constituency want, I will contest from Afjalpur constituency. Let the blessings of my fans, well wishers and voters be on my brother Mahantesh Patil,” he requested.

CID has filed a case against Rudragouda Patil, alleged kingpin in PSI scandal, in Ashok Nagar police station in Kalaburagi. The CID has stated that when the officers went to his residence to take him into custody, the accused had pushed officers and escaped from the spot.

20230121-123203