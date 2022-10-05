INDIA

Absconding rape accused ends life by suicide in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old man, accused of raping a minor deaf and mute girl, ended his life by consuming poison.

He had allegedly raped the girl on Saturday and was absconding after the police filed a case following a complaint by her father.

Additional SP Shrish Chandra said, “The rape accused was hiding in Aligarh and returned with his brother on Sunday. He then went to his sister’s house in a village in Rajpura area. He started vomiting and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he died on Tuesday. We have sent the body for autopsy. It seems to be a case of poisoning.”

The police official said that the accused worked as a daily wager, and was a resident of a village in the Bahjoi area of the district.

The accused’s brother said, “My brother was scared as he was in a relationship with the girl but her parents lodged a rape complaint against him. We tried to convince the girl’s family to get the two married but they refused and sought police action. Fearing police action and jail term, he consumed some poisonous substance and killed himself.”

20221005-083002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    See mementos, fetters of freedom struggle heroes in this museum

    Mock drill in Gurugram to check monsoon preparedness

    Delhi court reserves order on Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in sedition...

    The brave Rani Chennamma whom President Murmu hailed in her inaugural...