Absolute honour, says Para badminton player Manasi Joshi on Arjuna award

India’s ace Para badminton player and current world No.1 Manasi Joshi will be conferred with Arjuna Award 2022 on November 30.

Being the second woman para badminton player to receive this prestigious award, Joshi will receive her award from the President of India at a specially organised event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“It’s an absolute hounour to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. My sporting journey has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride, and Its an absolute proud moment for my family,” said Mansi.

“I am thankful to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Government of India, It feels great to be recognised for all the hard work and efforts put on and off the court. This is a moment of motivation and encouragement to push boundaries and reach newer heights.”

Manasi has just returned from Tokyo after her participation in HULIC DAIHATSU BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022 where she won two bronze medals, in women’s singles SL3 and Mixed doubles, both of which are going to be part of Paris 2024.

20221115-120202

