Veteran England all-rounder Moeen Ali has revealed he is “absolutely buzzing” following his side’s title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, with the 35-year-old adding the final against Pakistan at MCG was the “biggest game” he’s ever played.

Moeen’s 13-ball 19 in the final won’t look like a great contribution but it came at an important juncture during the match with the run-rate starting to climb as the overs ticked away. Somebody needed to up the scoring rate and take the pressure off Ben Stokes, and Moeen did the job to perfection scoring at a strike rate of 146.15.

“It felt like the biggest game I’ve ever played in because obviously I was so desperate to win it,” Moeen was quoted as saying by ICC. “I feel like as a team we deserved it. I’m absolutely buzzing,” he added.

The veteran all-rounder added that to win the title after the miss in 2016 and being eliminated last year in the semifinal stage in the UAE after such a fine run was something that had hurt him a lot.

Moeen was forced to watch on from the sidelines in 2019 as England survived the late drama to win the Cricket World Cup, defeating New Zealand at Lord’s.

“To win the World Cup after 2016, missing out in the final (England lost to the West Indies in the summit clash), then the semifinal (last year in UAE) where we probably felt we should have won, and then coming out here (in Australia)… it was an amazing performance,” added Moeen.

