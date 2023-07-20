INDIA

‘Absolutely heartbroken and appalled’: Stalin on women paraded naked in Manipur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday said that he was absolutely heartbroken and appalled at the sight of two women paraded naked by a mob of men and later sexually assaulted.

Stalin in a tweet on his official handle said, “Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in #Manipur. Where is our collective conscience ? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur.# Manipurviolence”.

The dastardly act had reportedly taken place on May 4 at B Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The DMK and its allies are aiming for a clean sweep in the ensuing Lok Sabha election of 2024 and the Chief Minister has already called upon party workers and leaders to win all the 39 seats from Tamil Nadu and the lone seat from the neighbouring Puducherry.

With a disunited opposition in Tamil Nadu, Stalin is expecting to rake up maximum issues that would put the Central government in a poor light, sources said.

The DMK think tanks are of the opinion that regular bombardment against the Central government led by BJP will have its effect in Tamil Nadu which is strongly defending the entry of the saffron party into the state.

