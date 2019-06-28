Abstract works to show painter’s art travel

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) An exhibition of abstract artworks by young artist Yashvant Singh which show his imaginative mindscapes will open on July 2 here.

The solo show titled ‘A Traveller in Abstract Universe’, will display his 12 recent mix-media canvasses that are a melange of figures, muted colours and abstract forms.

“I used to do figurative works when I graduated from an arts college in Gwalior. I then dabbled with folk forms in Bhopal.

“My art process has developed over time, and I now paint what comes to my mind, my imaginations,” Singh, who has been a full-time artist since 2012, told IANS here.

The exhibition shows his travel within the art world, and the gradual evolution his art has seen.

The exhibition will run from July 2-11 at the Triveni Kala Sangam here.

–IANS

sj/kr