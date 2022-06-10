SOUTH ASIA

ABT militant arrested from Nilphamari in B’desh

NewsWire
6

The anti-terrorism unit (ATU) of Bangladesh police has arrested a militant named Md Raihan Ali (19) from Nilphamari district in northern Bangladesh, top ATU officials confirmed with IANS.

Raihan Ali belonged to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a banned militant outfit trying to establish an Islamic caliphate by ousting the democratic government led by Sheikh Hasina.

A case was filed against him under anti-terrorism law at the Joldhaka police station in Nilphamari district.

Mohammad Aslam Khan from the ATU confirmed the matter with IANS on Friday.

Raihan Ali was planning to carry out anti-state activities by contacting his associates online.

Various links to anti-government conspiracy were found on his mobile phone.

20220610-235202

