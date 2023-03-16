BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests $500 mn in eyewear unicorn Lenskart

NewsWire
0
0

Omnichannel eyewear unicorn Lenskart has signed a definitive agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to raise $500 million from the authority.

The investment is an extension to last year’s funding round, helping Lenskart maintain its $4.5 billion valuation.

The company said that the capital will be deployed to deepen its presence in Asia and the Middle East.

ADIA’s investment includes some secondary purchase of shares from some early backers of Lenskart.

The eyewear company has so far raised $1.5 billion in primary and secondary rounds, according to reports.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart ships over 10 million pairs of eyewear every year and has over 20 million app downloads, 300 home eye test representatives as well as over 1,100 stores across India, Singapore, and Dubai, the company said last year.

Lenskart is backed by Falcon Edge Capital, SoftBank, KKR, Temasek, Premji Invest and Kedaara Capital, among others.

In June last year, the eyewear unicorn took a majority stake in Japanese eyewear brand Owndays in a deal that was reportedly around $400 million.

This took the merged firm to reach 13 markets in Asia including India, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan.

The company said it will continue its rapid expansion in India and South East Asia to serve the mass to mid-premium segments.

20230316-102604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cloud is now the fundamental backbone of any enterprise: HCL Tech...

    New tool to allow users change their iPhone’s system font on...

    TN to become hub for seaweed industry

    CAIT alleges Amazon of misusing third-party data for its ‘selfish motives’