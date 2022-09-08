Morrisville SAMP Army on Thursday announced the signing of four players for their franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10, picking South Africa’s David Miller as their icon player.

The USA-based franchise, which was announced on Wednesday, have brought in big names like pacer Anrich Nortje, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer.

Miller, who is a key member of the South Africa set-up, was also influential for the Gujarat Titans in their title-winning debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier in the year. He’s also played the T20 game in Australia, West Indies, England, and Pakistan. Miller has played 396 T20 games in his career and boasts of a very healthy strike rate, the team said in a release on Thursday.

Expressing his excitement about joining Morrisville SAMP Army, Miller said, “I am delighted to join the Morrisville SAMP Army in the Abu Dhabi T10. Entertaining fans and scoring big runs is my agenda here in the tournament and I am looking forward to driving the team towards greater heights.”

Meanwhile, his fellow countryman Nortje, who will join the team has played 99 matches in the T20 format and picked 120 wickets in all.

England’s Moeen Ali has also played a fair amount of franchise cricket, turning out in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and the M.S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings as well. The all-rounder is a fantastic middle-order batter and is also a capable off-break bowler. Ali’s explosive abilities were seen in the previous season when he scored 77 off 23 balls.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhukar Shree, CEO of the Morrisville SAMP Army said, “I am delighted that we have been able to sign on some of the best in the business. David Miller is a destructive batter and I am sure he is keen on bettering his reputation.

“Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje and Shimron Hetmyer are all world-class individuals who can turn a game around at the drop of a hat. We are looking forward to the team coming together and playing some great cricket and providing some great moments for the fans,” Madhukar Shree was quoted as saying in a release.

SAMP Army franchise represents unity on and off the field and an indomitable passion for cricket. The owner of the Morrisville SAMP Army, Ritesh Patel, is a well-established USA-based entrepreneur who has over 20 years of experience in business growth, consulting and management.

The Abu Dhabi T10 will kickstart on November 23, 2022, and will be a two-week long tournament that will see international cricket stars compete in a short and exciting 10-over format. The Morrisville SAMP Army will be participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 and will help highlight the growing quality of cricket in the USA.

