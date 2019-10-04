Abu Dhabi T10 ropes in Etihad Airways as airline partner

Abu Dhabi, Oct 7 (IANS) Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has come on board as the official airline partner of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, the organisers announced on Monday.

The partnership will see Etihad Airways and official travel agency Hala Abu Dhabi work to allow fans from across the globe to engage with some of the biggest names in cricket, including Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Shahid Afridi and Lasith Malinga, who will all be participating in the inaugural Abu Dhabi showdown this November.

Talal Al Hashemi, Director of Technical Affairs at Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “This partnership with Etihad Airways further underlines the significance of the Abu Dhabi T10 and its appeal to local and global audiences. We are preparing to host something special for cricket fans locally and around the world. Our strategic partnership with Etihad Airways takes us another big step forward in achieving this vision.”

The tournament, which will be hosted in the nation’s capital for the first time after two years in the northern emirates, will attract over 100 international players. Beyond the cricket excitement, the stage is set for some big names from Bollywood to entertain the crowds, alongside a fan village and family-oriented activities.

Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Cricket, Matthew Boucher, said: “The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown to become one of the most exciting and popular cricketing properties in the world, not only for the players but also for the fans.”

“Hosting this tournament for the first time in Abu Dhabi gives us an opportunity to do something unique and different. Having a partner like Etihad Airways allows us to do that as we work together to make this an unforgettable event for the fans,” he added.

–IANS

aak/bg