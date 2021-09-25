Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje on Saturday said the variation was the key on a track like Abu Dhabi which was a bit slower than Dubai.

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals were left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and skipper Sanju Samson’s unbeaten knock of 70 runs was not enough as Delhi Capitals went on to register a 33-run victory here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For DC, Nortje returned with figures of 2-18.

“It is definitely a bit slower than Dubai. We were expecting it as well, obviously playing a day game here, it is not going to be quick, it is either going to be slow or very slow,” said Nortje during a virtual post-match press conference.

“So, I think variations on good length is a very good option and also (dealing with) the odd length, … if you just change the grip on the ball, that might be a variation itself, so just try and hit the stumps.

“…it is a bit difficult to hit straight, the shorter deliveries are always easier to hit, so just to try and hit the good length and play with the ball in hand, you don’t have to bowl a slow ball or anything else,” he added.

With this win, the Rishabh Pant-led side moved to the top spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Royals remain at the sixth spot with eight points.

