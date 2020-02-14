Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla showcase in the Capital

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANSlife) The 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour travelled to the Capital here with the designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla showcased the concept of ‘Blend, as a tribute to the unifying power of fashion and its ability to go beyond borders and geographies.

The showstopper for the evening was Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, whose mother is a close friend of the duo. Khan sashayed down the runway in two unique ensembles, one a traditional pink lehenga and another a rich wine hued style with billowing sleeves. Actor Ankur Rathi too made an appearance on the runway in support of the designers.

The collection was an exotic journey which seamlessly combined the classical with the “avant-garde”, creating an utterly contemporary line-up.

“The concept of ‘Blend’ is an ode to the unifying power of fashion and its ability to transcend borders and geographies. We return to our roots, our extraordinary legacy of indigenous textiles, craft techniques and embroideries to fashion a brand-new expression which is unfettered by rules or borders… We take immense pleasure in my association with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20, where our showcase was a tribute to the coming together of past, present and future, of multiple elements, silhouettes and moods to create a new fashion landscape,” said Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Moving ahead from New Delhi, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour will culminate in a larger than life finale, ‘The Pride of India’ in Mumbai, on February 22.

–IANS

