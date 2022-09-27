INDIA

Abu Salem gets three-year term in fake passport case

NewsWire
0
0

Former underworld don Abu Salem has been sentenced to three years in prison in a fake passport case.

CBI’s special judicial magistrate Samridhi Mishra pronounced the sentence here on Tuesday.

Apart from Abu Salem, another convict Parvez Alam has also been sentenced in the fake passport case.

Abu Salem a.k.a Abdul Qayoom Ansari, along with his associates Parvez Alam and Sameera Jumani, had applied for a passport in the name of Aqeel Ahmed Azmi at the Lucknow passport office in 1993.

Salem affixed forged documents of fake name and address with the application and obtained passport, which he later used.

After investigation into the case, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet. Taking cognisance of this, the court had framed charges against Salem on June 5, 2009.

Salem was sentenced to life by a TADA court in 2015 after finding him guilty in the 1995 murder of builder Pradeep Jain.

20220927-192004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Heer Raanjhana’ from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ makes it to Times Square billboard

    55.2% in poll-bound states feel their living standards deteriorated

    Aamir takes a power nap amidst post-production schedule of ‘Laal Singh...

    Online job searches in vernacular languages grow in India: Report