Former underworld don Abu Salem has been sentenced to three years in prison in a fake passport case.

CBI’s special judicial magistrate Samridhi Mishra pronounced the sentence here on Tuesday.

Apart from Abu Salem, another convict Parvez Alam has also been sentenced in the fake passport case.

Abu Salem a.k.a Abdul Qayoom Ansari, along with his associates Parvez Alam and Sameera Jumani, had applied for a passport in the name of Aqeel Ahmed Azmi at the Lucknow passport office in 1993.

Salem affixed forged documents of fake name and address with the application and obtained passport, which he later used.

After investigation into the case, the CBI had filed a charge-sheet. Taking cognisance of this, the court had framed charges against Salem on June 5, 2009.

Salem was sentenced to life by a TADA court in 2015 after finding him guilty in the 1995 murder of builder Pradeep Jain.

20220927-192004