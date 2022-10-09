INDIA

‘Abused by senior leader’: Tej Pratap Yadav leaves RJD meeting midway

RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s son and Bihar minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday left the party’s executive meeting midway, alleging that a senior leader abused him.

Coming out of the party’s two-day national executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre here, he said that Shyam Rajak abused him when he called the latter to know about the programme’s timing.

“Shyam Rajak abused me, my personal assistant, and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording, and I’ll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation,” he told media persons outside.

The RJD’s two-day national convention began on Sunday. However, everything doesn’t seem proper within the party as Bihar state President Jagdanand Singh skipped it.

