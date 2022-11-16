INDIA

Abusive banner against Kerala Guv in college campus

An SFI banner with abusive remarks against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was spotted on Wednesday at the Government Sanskrit College, here.

The remarks on the banner which were written in Malayalam meant “Raj bhavan is not the property of the Governor’s father”.

When the Governor’s office came to know about it, displeasure was expressed, post which Kerala University higher ups and the principal of the college intervened and got the banner removed.

On Tuesday, the CPI(M) laid a siege to the Raj Bhavan protesting the alleged attempt to begin “saffronisation” of the Universities in Kerala.

The abusive banner came up as part of the protest.

20221116-141605

