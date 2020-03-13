ABVP chief Sunil Ambekar to be deputy media in-charge of RSS

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Sunil Ambekar is all set to take over the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s all India Sah-Prachar Pramukh or media in-charge.

Ambekar is presently the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS.

Ambekar has been an RSS insider. Last year, he came out with a book “The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century”, which was an effort to showcase the Sangh as a more forward looking accommodative organisation.

The appointment came on a day when the RSS had to cancel the mega three-day congregation of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from Sunday in view of the coronavirus outbreak. ABPS is RSS’s highest decision making body.

