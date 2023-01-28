INDIA

ABVP stalls screening of BBC docu on Modi on Andhra University campus

NewsWire
0
0

The controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Visakhapatnam with the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stalling the screening of the documentary on the campus of Andhra University here.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had organised a screening of the contentious documentary on the Andhra University campus on January 27.

However, a group of ABVP activists entered the Satavahana hostel on the campus at 10 p.m. and demanded that the screening of the documentary should be stopped as it is banned in the country.

This led to a minor clash between the supporters of the two groups, eye witnesses said.

The situation was brought under control after the university’s chief warden for arts college hostels, G. Veerraju, and the police reached the spot.

G. Subbaraju, ABVP’s organising secretary, said that though the documentary is banned in the country, SFI wanted to show it on the University campus, which was against the law, adding that a petition will be submitted to the Vice Chancellor not to encourage such developments on the campus.

However, SFI members claimed that they are not against the Prime Minister, and that the screening was organised in the interest of freedom of expression of the people of this country.

20230128-233604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tejashwi is the youngest, Bijendra Yadav the oldest minister in Nitish...

    Researchers elucidate molecular structure of endodomain of Covid’s spike protein

    ‘Questt’ best app, ‘Apex Legends Mobile’ top game on Google Play...

    Aamir Khan injures himself while shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’