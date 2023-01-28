The controversy surrounding the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Visakhapatnam with the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stalling the screening of the documentary on the campus of Andhra University here.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had organised a screening of the contentious documentary on the Andhra University campus on January 27.

However, a group of ABVP activists entered the Satavahana hostel on the campus at 10 p.m. and demanded that the screening of the documentary should be stopped as it is banned in the country.

This led to a minor clash between the supporters of the two groups, eye witnesses said.

The situation was brought under control after the university’s chief warden for arts college hostels, G. Veerraju, and the police reached the spot.

G. Subbaraju, ABVP’s organising secretary, said that though the documentary is banned in the country, SFI wanted to show it on the University campus, which was against the law, adding that a petition will be submitted to the Vice Chancellor not to encourage such developments on the campus.

However, SFI members claimed that they are not against the Prime Minister, and that the screening was organised in the interest of freedom of expression of the people of this country.

