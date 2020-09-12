ABVP writes to NTA demanding inquiry into alleged paper leak

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has written to the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) demanding an inquiry into the allegations of paper leak of the DUET LLB exam conducted on September 9.

While it was strictly mandated that no phones or cameras were allowed inside the examination hall, screenshots of exact questions that were asked in the examination have been shared across the internet, including on Whatsapp groups and Twitter. Neither NTA nor DU has officially released the examination paper yet, but these screenshots have been in circulation since right after the examination.

ABVP has asked the NTA to carry out a thorough inquiry into this matter and take strict legal action against the examination centre(s) responsible for this leak. ABVP also demanded NTA reconduct the examination if the allegations are found to be true.

“If it is established that paper leak did indeed take place, then the NTA must conduct the DUET LLB examination again, with stricter guidelines in place and operation, so that students get a fair chance at getting admission,” the ABVP stated.

Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary, ABVP Delhi, said that DUET LLB examination is a critical examination, as it decides the course of thousands of students’ future.

“The instance of paper leak in an examination of such standard, being conducted by NTA, brings disgrace to both DU and NTA. To maintain the sanctity of the examination and to ensure that only the deserving students are rewarded, a thorough inquiry must be conducted into the matter and re-examination must be held if the allegations are found true. The allegations on DUET LLB have raised doubts in the minds of all the candidates who have appeared for any DUET examination in 2020,” Yadav added.

