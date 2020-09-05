AC Milan sign midfielder Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid

Milan, Sep 5 (IANS) AC Milan have signed midfielder Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on loan until June 30, 2021.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021,” the Serie A club said in a statement on Friday, adding that he will wear the number 21 shirt.

Diaz, born in Malaga (Spain) on August 3, 1999, began his career at his hometown club Malaga CF before moving to Manchester City in 2015. He made his first-team debut for Manchester City in 2016 making 15 appearances and scoring 2 goals before joining Real Madrid in 2019, netting 2 goals in 21 appearances.

“He joined his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello Sports Center in preparation for the new season,” Milan said.

Earlier this week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic also ended speculation around his future by signing a one-year contract extension withMilan.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2021,” the club had said in a statement on Monday.

Milan finished at the sixth spot last season to book a place in the Europa League and face Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round on September 17.

