Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that a strong Academic-Industry collaboration will bring a meaningful change in the private and public sectors.

The Lt Governor made the remark while addressing the National Academia-Industrial Conclave at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here.

In his address, Sinha termed the conclave as a “path-breaking” initiative to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Collaboration with stakeholders will help in building an enabling environment for innovation to flourish in UT of J&K, the Lt Governor said.

A strong Academic-Industry collaboration will bring a meaningful change in the private and public sectors, besides providing an opportunity to promote innovation, work on new model of IEC – Innovate, Evolve and Commercialise the relevant technology, building new knowledge to meet the needs of the future, he added.

Terming startups as a true game changer for economic growth, the Lt Governor said that the government is determined to provide incubation and seed funding support to brilliant ideas and solutions.

“Our aim is to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in J&K and the synergies between industrial and academic establishments will encourage and empower young innovators and boost private investment in the startups,” he asserted.

As many as 16 startups were provided seed capital funding of Rs 5 lakh each for a period of two years, besides training and development programmes were initiated for local food manufacturing, service and agro-industrial units.

Similarly, more than 125 industrial units of the UT are participating in food technology training, digital marketing, leadership development for budding entrepreneurs.

20220512-002202