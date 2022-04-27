A Senior Assistant Professor in Karnataka’s Dharwad University on Wednesday was detained in connection with the question paper leak scandal, police said.

The question papers for the recruitment to posts of Assistant Professors were allegedly leaked to selected candidates, shocking the state.

Malleshwaram police, that is investigating the case, has taken Nagaraj, of the Geography Department, into their custody and are questioning him on the scandal.

According to police sources, Nagaraj, working as the in-charge of Evaluation Department in the varsity, had been asked to prepare question papers for the Assistant Professor exam recruitment by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Nagaraj, in turn, had asked another accused Sowmya, a guest lecturer of Geography, to prepare 17 questions and submit them to him. He had retained 12 questions among these.

Sowmya had allegedly sent these questions to her friends before the examinations. The question papers were widely circulated on mobile chats.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had lodged a complaint with the Malleshwaram police in this regard. Following the complaint, the police had arrested Sowmya.

Earlier, the candidates have submitted a written complaint to the Karnataka Examination Authority with proof of chats and screenshots of leaked questions.

20220427-160803